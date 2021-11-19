RCMP asking for public assistance to identify Break & Enter suspects

- Advertisement -

The Hay River RCMP Department are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who committed a Break & Enter and a theft from Hay River’s North Mart Store.

The RCMP recieved the alert from the store on November 19 at 5:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene, and discovered that the suspects broke the glass panel door to gain entry.

Surveillance footage from within the store shows the suspects takin a number of mobile phones, with a combined worth of over $1,500.

Anyone with information on these suspects are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.