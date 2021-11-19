Canada dropping PCR COVID-19 test requirements for short trips to the U.S.

- Advertisement -

Fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to take a short trip south of the border without having to get tested for COVID-19.

As of November 30th, people who have both doses and who are returning home from the United States after trips of 72 hours or shorter won’t have to show proof of a negative molecular test.

Children under 12 and people with medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine are also covered under the new rules.

Fully vaccinated Canadians returning from trips longer than 72 hours will still have to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test when they get back.

The list of acceptable vaccines travelers may have when entering Canada will also be expanded come the end of the month.