Overdue Motorists have been located safely

The RCMP Department in Fort McPherson is asking for the public’s support in locating three missing motorists.

Patrick Colin, Richard Robert, and Ruth Koe left Dawson City, YT in the afternoon of November 16th, with plans to head to Fort McPherson. The families have not heard from any of them since Wednesday, and contacted the Fort McPherson RCMP that same day.

The three were traveling in a blue, 2019 Ford F-150, with a NWT license plate, number 350581.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing motorists are asked to contact the McPherson RCMP at 952-1111.

UPDATE: All three travelers have been found, and are unharmed.