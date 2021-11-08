New potential COVID-19 exposure sites reported in Tuktoyaktuk

- Advertisement -

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the community of Tuktoyaktuk over the weekend, but the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is saying there is no need for panic.

Acting Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. James Talbot says people can feel anxious or fearful if new cases of the virus are identified in a community after a long period of time without any active infections, however, he believes the appropriate responses are in place

and residents are encouraged to take positive actions to control their risks.

“The four positive COVID-19 infections in Tuktoyaktuk are currently identified as a cluster

and all are isolating safely,” says Dr. Talbot. “Contact tracing is underway by Public Health who will provide contacts with the necessary advice and guidance of the next steps… at this time there is no evidence of community transmission in Tuktoyaktuk.”

Part of the response from the GNWT, includes listing three new possible exposure sites stemming from the positive cases. Anyone who may have been in the following locations during the time periods listed are required to isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination

status and arrange a test with the community health center.

Mangilaluk School, Grades 9-11 on November 4th and 5th. Jackie Jacobson Youth Centre on November 4th from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., November 5th from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., and November 6th from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. And Kitty Hall Community Centre on November 6th from 9:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.