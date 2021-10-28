Det’on Cho expand boarding home services by purchasing former Slave Lake Inn

- Advertisement -

Det’on Cho have acquired the former Slave Lake Inn on 4105 Franklin Avenue which will lead to a transition of boarding home services from the Vital Abel Boarding Home to the new facility.

Opened in March 2019, the former Slave Lake Inn in Yellowknife had been operated as a 31-unit hotel under previous ownership.

General Manager of the Det’on Cho hospitality group Clayton Thompson says in a continued effort to create the best guest experience possible, they will immediately start renovations that will result in a modern facility that will better serve the needs of its medical travel guests.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated the need to think differently about how we provide services, and we are excited to make a major infrastructure investment that will improve our client’s comfort and safety,” he adds.

Thompson says installation of a new commercial kitchen and room enhancements will ensure that guests are more comfortable and safer than ever before.

President and CEO of Det’on Cho Management LP Paul Gruner says the building is the first commercial property 100% owned outside of Ndilo.

“The long-term relationship with our client, the NWT Health and Social Services Authority, has provided the foundation for Det’on Cho to make this investment,” he adds.

Gruner says Det’on Cho’s current medical travel facility in Ndilo will be repurposed for community housing resulting in eleven apartment units for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

He adds that Det’on Cho is in the process of renaming 4105 Franklin Avenue.

“The new name will be representative of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation,” he adds.