Eight new COVID-19 cases in NWT, lowest since outbreak began

- Advertisement -

There have been eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 27th.

This is the first time since the Sahtu outbreak began in mid August that the territory has received a single digit number of new cases.

There are now 186 active cases among residents in the territory. Yellowknife has gone down to 63 while Behchokǫ is back up to 49.

The number of active cases in Hay River has steadied and is now at 64. Inuvik remains at seven active cases.

- Advertisement -

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1751. 1530 cases belonging to NWT residents and 25 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak remains at 55 while ICU admissions remain at 19.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the NWT remains at 10.