10 new COVID-19 cases in NWT

There have been 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 26th.

There are now 193 active cases among residents in the territory.

Yellowknife has gone down to 74 while Behchokǫ is also down to 44.

The number of active cases in Hay River continues to climb and is now at 65. Inuvik has climbed back up to seven active cases.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1744. 1516 cases belonging to NWT residents and 24 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak remains at 55 while ICU admissions remain at 19.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the NWT remains at 10.