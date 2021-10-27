YK Chamber hires new executive director

- Advertisement -

Melissa Syer has been hired as the new Executive Director of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. She will be joining the chamber on November 8th.

Chamber President Rob Warburton says Syer’s impressive professional and educational background, her strong leadership skills, along with her knowledge and passion for the North make her an excellent addition to the team.

Syer has served most recently as the Capital Planner for the Department of Infrastructure with the GNWT since 2019.

She moved to Yellowknife in 2016 where for three years she worked for the Joint Task Force North leading a team in planning and executing operations in Canada’s North.

- Advertisement -

Syer says the way in which businesses navigated the challenges wrought by COVID-19 is remarkable and she looks forward to working with, and learning from, the members of this resilient community.

“I am energized by the opportunity to work closely with the board of directors, composed of diverse and experienced business leaders, in implementing their strategic plan,” she adds.

This is the second big managerial change to the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce as earlier this month, Rob Warburton was appointed as the new President.

Syer will succeed Deneen Everett, whose last day with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce will be December 31st.