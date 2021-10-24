Three new exposure sites in Hay River

- Advertisement -

There were three new exposure locations in Hay River over the weekend.

Anyone who was at the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre – Soup Lunch on October 18th should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The other two exposures were both on October 15th. Northmart was listed from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. while RBC Royal Bank was listed for 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Chief Public Health Officer said there is evidence of community transmission where people with recent COVID infections have no known link to an established source.

Hay River currently has 50 active cases of COVID-19.