Flu vaccinations available in Yellowknife starting Thursday

Starting October 21st, flu vaccinations will be offered at the Centre Square Mall clinic in the same location as COVID-19 immunizations.

Residents do not need to book multiple appointments for COVID and flu vaccinations, as they can receive both in one appointment.

Online booking is encouraged, however for those unable to do so, limited walk-ins are accepted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Details for flu vaccination clinics in other communities are to be announced this week.