20 new COVID-19 cases in NWT

There have been 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 18th.

There are now 234 active cases among residents in the territory. Yellowknife has gone down to 129 while Behchokǫ is down to 60.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at 24. Inuvik remains at 14 while Fort Simpson remains at six.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1602. 1335 cases belonging to NWT residents and 20 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak remains at 54, with 67 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions has gone up to 19 while the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at nine.