GNWT no longer selling cannabis online, residents directed to ReLeaf

- Advertisement -

The GNWT’s online cannabis store closed down on October 17th meaning that all qualified designated retail cannabis vendors are now eligible to operate an online store.

As of now the GNWT is directing people to ReLeaf NT, a northern owned and operated business.

“Orders will be received, fulfilled and shipped by employees in Yellowknife,” they add.

Currently, ReLeaf NT is the only active outlet operating an online store for residents. They also operate a cannabis store in downtown Yellowknife.

- Advertisement -

All products sold online by private retailers must still be sourced from the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

ReLeaf NT was officially designated as a cannabis vendor by the NTLCC on December 1st, 2020 for a period of five years.

Cannabis was made legal in Canada back on October 17th, 2018.