Union of Northern Workers elect Gayla Thunstrom as new president

Gayla Thunstrom has been elected as the new president of the Union of Northern Workers.

The position of president was voted on at the UNW Triennial Convention which took place from October 15th-17th.

She will be replacing Todd Parsons, who chose not to seek re-election this fall after six terms as president.

Thunstrom has served as the UNW’s first vice president since 2005.

The UNW website says Thunstrom came to the NWT in 1988, working as a nurse at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The new first vice president is Melvin Larocque. Larocque has served as equity vice president since 2018.

The new second vice president is Josée-Anne Spirito. Spirito has served as regional vice president for Somba K’e since 2017.