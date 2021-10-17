Yellowknife residents aged 60+ can now get booster doses of vaccine

- Advertisement -

On direction of the Chief Public Health Officer, eligibility for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to include those age 60 or older, effective October 15th.

Beginning next week, residents in Yellowknife, N’Dilo, Dettah, Hay River, Inuvik, and Fort Smith: residents aged 60 or older will be eligible for boosters.

For all other NWT communities, it will be for residents who are aged 50 and older.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority is reminding residents that booster doses and 3rd doses are different.

“A booster contains less vaccine product than a 3rd full dose. If you are immune-compromised you may be eligible for a 3rd dose instead of a booster so please tell your healthcare provider at your immunization appointment,” they add.

These booster doses are being offered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of six months following a resident’s second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In September, third doses of the Moderna vaccine were offered to immunocompromised and specific frontline workers in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

Earlier this month, that was extended to all eligible residents 75+ in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.