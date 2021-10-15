New vaccine records office opening at Centre Square mall on Tuesday

- Advertisement -

The downtown vaccine records office location inside the Primary Care Centre building will be closed for good at the end of the day on October 15th, with a new location popping up on October 19th.

The new location will be in the lower level of the Centre Square Mall next to the elevators on the southeast end of the building.

In-person service will be unavailable on October 18th as staff move office to the new office location.

This office will open on October 19th, starting at 8:45 a.m to 4 p.m. and will be open these same hours Monday through Friday each week.

Residents are still being encouraged to first use the online form to download their Proof of Vaccination Credential.

Those who have issues with the form or who do not have access to a computer will be assisted by the new office.