NT RCMP charge eight people with impaired driving over Thanksgiving weekend

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, eight people in the territory were charged with impaired driving.

NT RCMP Traffic Services officers were conducting Operation Impact in which they say they interacted with over 700 vehicles throughout the NWT.

A roadside suspension was also issued as were 37 infractions and over 200 warnings.

RCMP say the infractions ranged from no insurance, to excessive speeding, and distracted driving.

This initiative has been going on over the Thanksgiving weekend in the NWT since 2011.

“This year we have seen a typically high number of impaired driving charges in certain areas, yet on a positive note there are areas that we saw decreases,” says Constable Andrew Moore.

He says they will continue to educate and promote road safety in attempts to make the highways in the NWT the safest in the country.