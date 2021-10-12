COVID-19 vaccination records available online

- Advertisement -

NWT residents are now able to access their COVID-19 vaccination records online.

Starting October 12th, residents will be able to download an updated Proof of Vaccination Credential through a self-serve online form.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green says the online form will make it faster and easier to access vaccination health records and will reduce the need for in-person pick up.

“This new way to access your COVID-19 vaccination health record is fast, easy, and secure. I encourage everyone to use the self-serve online form,” she adds.

- Advertisement -

Previously, residents could request a proof of vaccination printout from their community health centre or public health unit.

Green says the PVC has been updated to be consistent with federal requirements.

“The GNWT has been working closely with the Government of Canada and with our provincial and territorial counterparts to develop this consistent, Canada-wide PVC,” she adds.

The information contained in the PVC will include name, date of birth, and dates and description of vaccine.

Green says the PVC will also be available for in-person pickup later in October.

- Advertisement -

“At this time, please do not go to your local health centre to request a copy of the newly formatted PVC. Please use the online form,” she adds.

Only applicants with NWT Health Care cards can apply at this time.

Residents can access the self-serve online form on the GNWT’s website.