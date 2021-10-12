Hay River school listed as exposure location, six more in YK

- Advertisement -

Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River was listed as an exposure location on October 6th and October 7th.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has confirmed a case of COVID-19 to which some students, teachers, and staff at the school may have been exposed.

Contact tracing is occurring and exposure notification letters have been sent to those who have been identified as having had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

This school will remain open for all classes and students who are not self-isolating.

Six more exposure locations were also flagged in Yellowknife.

Anyone who went grocery shopping at the downtown Independent on October 5th from 6 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The entrance and office area inside the DMV is an exposure site for October 7th between the time of 8:40 a.m. – 9 a.m. as is the Cliff Café inside the Legislative Assembly for October 6th and 7th during lunch.

The other three exposure locations were each on October 7th from 7 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. One was at Canadian Tire, another was at Walmart and the last one at the Gas Station at the Co-Op.