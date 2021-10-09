45 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, 69 total for those U12

- Advertisement -

There have been 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 7th.

There are now 452 active cases among residents in the territory. 281 of those are in Yellowknife, while 152 are in Behchokǫ.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at seven while Fort Smith has added one more and is now up to eight active.

69 of the active cases in the territory belong to children under the age of 12.

- Advertisement -

Across the NWT children under the age of 12 account for 15 percent of active infections and also make up 15 percent of all COVID-19 infections since the beginning of August.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1341. A total of 864 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 44, with 60 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions remains at 16.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says the majority of COVID-19 is no longer linked

to the outbreak in the underhoused population in Yellowknife.

- Advertisement -

“COVID-19 infections are occurring in a variety of workplaces, in day homes and in retail stores” they add.

The O says CPHO says travel is not recommended between Yellowknife and the other NWT communities except for essential reasons.

“Now more than ever it is crucial to prevent severe outcomes from COVID-19, preserve capacity within our health system and protect family, friends and all community members,” they add.