New exposure locations in Yellowknife, Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

Two more exposure locations in Yellowknife have been announced, as well as one more in Fort Smith.

Anyone who went grocery shopping at the uptown Independent on September 30th from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Yellowknife True Value Hardware was listed as an exposure location for days of October 4th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., October 5th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., October 6th from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and October 7th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Another Fort Smith business was also listed as an exposure site. It affects anyone who was at the Mary Kaeser Library on October 2nd from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

There is also one new exposure notice on Canadian North Flight 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on October 5th from 7:45 a.m. to 9.38 a.m.

Fully vaccinated people in rows 13-19 should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.