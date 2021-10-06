Seven new exposure locations in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

It was another busy day of exposure locations in Yellowknife as seven more sites dating back to September 30th were flagged.

Anyone who went grocery shopping at the uptown Independent on the days of October 1st from 7:30 p.m. – closing, October 2nd from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and October 3rd from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The downtown Independent location was also flagged for October 4th between the times of 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Other exposure notices at shopping locations include Walmart on October 2nd from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and October 3rd from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Canadian Tire on September 30th from 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. and October 2nd from 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Shoppers Drug Mart on October 2nd from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and October 3rd from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The other two exposure locations were Rebecca’s Flowers on October 2nd between 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Reitmans on October 2nd from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Community transmission continues to be rampant in Yellowknife as the active case count in the city is currently at the highest it’s ever been at with 243 cases.