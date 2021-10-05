86 new COVID-19 cases in NWT since Friday, two more hospitalizations

- Advertisement -

There have been 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 1st.

There are 334 active cases among residents in the territory. 220 of those are in Yellowknife, while 105 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1125. A total of 766 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 35, with 69 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

The number of ICU admissions remains at 13.

There was one new exposure location notice in Yellowknife today.

Residents who were at the Home Base Youth Centre on the days of September 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th, October 1st, and 2nd from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Earlier today due to the rising case count in Behchokǫ̀, the restrictions order in the community was extended with additional enforcement.