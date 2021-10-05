Update: missing boaters located on Great Slave Lake

- Advertisement -

Łutselk’e RCMP are advising the two missing boaters, Alfred Catholique and Hugo Devost-Thomas were both located on an island near Gros Cap last night.

They had departed Łutselk’e, by boat, for Yellowknife on Friday, October 1st and were expected back in Łutselk’e on Saturday October 2nd.

The boaters had become stranded after weather and water conditions on Great Slave Lake had deteriorated on October 1st.

They were both uninjured and were brought to Yellowknife.

RCMP says Yellowknife CASARA, Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Acasta Heliflight and the Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary were instrumental in the successful outcome to the search and rescue.

They are reminding the public to take necessary precautions when travelling, including being equipped with communication devices to help ensure safety.