RCMP searching for missing Łutselk’e men

- Advertisement -

RCMP is searching for 74 year old Alfred Catholique and 29 year old Hugo Devost-Thomas, both from Łutselk’e.

They left Łutselk’e, by boat, for Yellowknife on October 1st and were expected back in town on October 2nd.

Catholique and Devost-Thomas were traveling in a red 20’ Kingfisher boat with a tan/beige canopy soft top.

RCMP say they were last seen in the area of Devil’s Channel near Gros Cap on Great Slave Lake.

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center have been deployed and are conducting an aerial search of shorelines between Łutselk’e and Yellowknife.

The Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit has also been deployed to assist in the search.

Catholique is an Indigenous male who is about 175 cm and 80 kgs wearing dark coveralls while Devost-Thomas is described a white man who is 178 cm and 100 kgs and wearing a yellow and black jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alfred Catholique and Hugo Devost-Thomas are asked to call the Łutselk’e RCMP at 370-1111.