99 new COVID-19 cases in NWT since Wednesday, four more hospitalizations

There have been 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 29th.

There are now 334 active cases among residents in the territory. 219 of those are in Yellowknife, while 100 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1039. A total of 680 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 33, with 68% of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions has also gone up and is now at 13.