Four more exposure locations in Yellowknife, flight also listed

It was another busy day for Yellowknife as four more exposure locations in the city dating back to September 22nd were flagged.

All residents who were out grocery shopping at Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer on September 28th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Walmart, also in the uptown area, is listed as an exposure site for the day of September 27th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The other two exposure locations were the Monkey Tree Pub on September 22nd between 9 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. and Kilt and Castle on September 24th from 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

There is also one new exposure notice on Air Tindi Flight Number 8T 200 travelling from Yellowknife – Łutselk’e on September 27th from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Fully vaccinated people should self monitor, those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.

Yellowknife currently has it’s highest COVID-19 case count yet, with 219 active cases.