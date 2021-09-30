Outbreak declared at Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road work camp, 45 new cases in NWT

- Advertisement -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Tłı̨chǫ All Season Road work camp.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says an outbreak is declared when there is evidence of transmission of COVID-19 at the work camp.

The individuals that tested positive are safely isolating and any impacted workers are being monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The OCPHO is working closely with the site management to monitor the situation and there is no additional risk to the public identified at this time.

- Advertisement -

There have been 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 28th.

There are now 283 active cases among residents in the territory. 172 of those are in Yellowknife, while 91 are in Behchokǫ.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 941. A total of 648 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak is still at 29, with 70% of them not being fully vaccinated.

ICU admissions remain at 12, 92 per cent of which were unvaccinated.

Because September 30th is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the OCPHO says there is no plan to provide a COVID-19 update tomorrow unless an urgent need is identified.

The next scheduled update will be distributed on October 1st.