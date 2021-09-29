Virtual town hall on temporary day shelter being hosted tonight

- Advertisement -

The GNWT wants to hear from Yellowknife residents on the temporary day shelter project.

The Department of Health and Social Services is hosting a town hall meeting about the proposed temporary day shelter at 4709 Franklin Avenue in Yellowknife.

The online forum will be taking place tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Minister Julie Green says this town hall meeting is an opportunity for people to learn more about the project, ask questions, outline any concerns they may have, or simply show their support.

Green says this is an opportunity for respectful dialogue with all impacted.