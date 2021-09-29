Four new exposure locations in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

Another flurry of exposure locations popped up in Yellowknife as four more locations going all the way back to September 17th were flagged.

Both fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at Birchwood on September 24th and 28th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Kilt and Castle, which was listed as an exposure location yesterday for September 23rd, was once again listed, this time for September 24th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The other two exposure locations were the Gold Range Bistro from September 20th to 23rd between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the Woodyard on September 17th and 18th from 6 p.m. to close.

The case count continues to stay high in Yellowknife, as the number of active cases has stayed around 160 for about a week now despite the new gatherings measures that were introduced on September 24th to slow the spread of community transmission.