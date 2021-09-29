Three new exposure locations in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

If you were at a restaurant in Yellowknife on September 23rd, there’s a chance you were at an exposure location.

Public exposure locations continued to pop up in Yellowknife as three more locations were flagged from that date.

Both fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at the Black Knight from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The same goes for anyone who went to the Kilt and Castle from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The third exposure location on the same date was at Cai’s Kitchen from 7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

The most recent public exposure location in Yellowknife was at the voting polls at both the Explorer Hotel and Multiplex.