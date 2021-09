- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Reighnah

Reignah is a gorgeous big girl. She is about 75 pounds and a sweetheart. She needs some leash training and likely house training as she has lived on a chain. This girl has a wonderful temperament.

If you would love to bring Reighnah home email [email protected] or [email protected], and you can check out all of the Wet Nose Wednesday profiles here! https://www.mytruenorthnow.com/53488/wet-nose-wednesday/