Inuvik RCMP initiate search and rescue for missing man

Inuvik RCMP have initiated a search and rescue operation, looking for a missing man last seen in the water near the boat launch.

Police say they received a call for service at around 4:20 a.m. on September 24th, regarding a potentially missing person.

By the time they attended the scene, the 29-year-old man had gone into the water and could no longer be seen.

They did however find a second person, a woman, who was attended to by Inuvik Fire and EMS.

Currently, the ongoing search for the missing man is both on land and water near the boat launch.

A helicopter has been deployed with RCMP resources on board. Several partner agencies are assisting with the investigation.

Volunteers from the community have also joined the search, under the stewardship of the RCMP.

As this is early in the process, RCMP say they do not have further information at this time and that updates will be provided as they become available.