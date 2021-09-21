Candidates for Oct. 18 municipal elections released

- Advertisement -

Election season is set to continue in the NWT as the list of those running for municipal council in several communities has been released.

Elections for mayor and councillor positions will be held in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik and Norman Wells on October 18. The nomination period closed in these communities on Monday apart from Inuvik, who have extended their deadline in the hope of finding more candidates.

In Fort Simpson, current mayor Sean Whelly’s position is acclaimed, with no other candidates running against him. He’s not the only one, with Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson and Frank Pope, mayor of Norman Wells returning to their mayoral offices without having to campaign against anyone.

There are 15 people vying for one of the eight councillor positions in Fort Simpson: Celine Antoine, Troy Bellefontaine, Cynthia Browning, Walter Blondin, Charles Blyth, Kyle Christiansen, John Dempsey, Rosemary Gill, Kirby Groat, Muaz Hassan, Liza McPherson, Chris Snider, Randal Sibbeston, James Tsetso, and Leslie Wright.

- Advertisement -

The village is also hosting an election for positions on its education authority.

In Fort Smith, Jessica Cox and Fred Daniels will be battling it out to defeat outgoing mayor Frank Pope.

Fourteen candidates are running to be on the community’s council: Louise Beaulieu, Kevin Campbell, Michael Couvrette, Dana Fergusson, Kevin Heron, Don Jaque, Al Karasiuk, Dianna Korol, Jay MacDonald, Lynn Napier, Ann Pischinger, Athena Sharp, Kevin Smith, and Leonard Tuckey.

Hay River is holding an election for its town council as well as its education authority — which is currently in a standoff with the regional education board and territorial government over funding for school busses.

There are 10 candidates running for council: Robert Bouchard, Kimberly Brockway, (Mary) Emily Chambers, Keith Dohey, Linda Duford, (James) Jeffrey Groenewegen, Keanan Kipling, Peter Magill, Karen Wall, and Brian Willows.

Candidates can withdraw their names until Wednesday and candidates’ eligibility can be appealed by voters until Thursday.