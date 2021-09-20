New exposure notices in Hay River, Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

There were three new exposure notices in the territory over the weekend, two of them in Hay River and one in Yellowknife.

In Hay River, anyone at the Hay River Legion on September 17th from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. for Chase the Ace should self-monitor for symptoms.

The other Hay River location was at the Dog House Sports Pub on September 17th from 9:45 p.m. – 11 p.m.

As of September 17th, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Hay River.

- Advertisement -

The exposure notice in Yellowknife was at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, September 14th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone who was in the movie theatre to watch Malignant or in the common area before and after the movie should self-monitor.

Yellowknife, along with the communities of Whatì and Behchokǫ, continues to experience community transmission meaning any public place could result in an exposure to COVID-19.

Together, Yellowknife, Whatì and Behchokǫ̀ account for 224 of the 248 active cases in the territory.