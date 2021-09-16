Treaty 11 on display at Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre until late October

- Advertisement -

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 11, the document is on display for the public to view at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre until late October.

Residents can view Treaty 11 from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This is the first time the document has been in the north since 1921 and 1922 when it was signed by representatives of the Dehcho, Tłı̨chǫ, Sahtu and Gwich’in and the Government of Canada.

ECE Minister R.J. Simpson says recognizing and respecting the rights of Indigenous peoples is an integral part of creating an NWT that is reflective of those the GNWT serve.

“The document coming back to the north is cause for celebration and reflection while we continue to build relationships based on mutual respect and shared responsibilities,” he adds.

Premier Caroline Cochrane says Treaty 11 helped shape NWT society today, and has contributed to the social and political evolution of the territory.

“I hope all residents will take time to go see this historic treaty and reflect on what it means to Indigenous people and governments in the NWT,” she adds.

The document, which is on loan from Library and Archives Canada in Ottawa, is in booklet form, with each community having a signatory page.

The PWNHC will be turning the pages weekly to provide the public with the opportunity to see each page.

Residents can see Fort Providence page from September 13th-19th; the Fort Simpson and Wrigley page from September 20th-26th; the Tulita and Fort Good Hope page from September 27th-October 3rd; the Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson page from October 4th-10th; and lastly the Fort Liard and Behchokǫ̀ page from October 12th-17th.

As is the case in any public spaces in the NWT, face masks must be worn in the PWNHC building. Photography and filming are prohibited in the Treaty 11 exhibit.

The exhibit is paired with the latest community exhibit at the PWNHC which tells the story of Treaty 11 from the perspective of the Tłı̨chǫ.

NWT residents can visit the PWNHC Facebook page for upcoming events and programming relating to Treaty 11.