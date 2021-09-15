Scholarships available for early childhood development NWT students

Applications are now being accepted for Early Learning and Child Care scholarships to help increase the number of qualified early childhood development professionals in the NWT.
There are 30 scholarships available, each valued at $5,000.
Scholarships will be awarded to eligible full-time NWT students enrolled in a diploma or degree programs with a direct focus in early childhood development during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Since 2014, 128 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $640,000.
Preference will be given to those who are enrolled in their first year of study; haven’t received an ELCC scholarship before; and planning on returning to the NWT after graduation to pursue a career in early childhood development.
Preference will also be given to students who are from an NWT community that isn’t Hay River, Fort Smith, Fort Simpson, Inuvik, Norman Wells, or Yellowknife.
Interested students can visit the GNWT’s website for details on eligibility and how to apply.
Applications are now being accepted for Early Learning and Child Care scholarships to help increase the number of qualified early childhood development professionals in the NWT.