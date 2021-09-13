Flight exposure notices, Sobering Centre shut down

- Advertisement -

A long list of exposure notices was issued over the weekend, with a number of flights impacted, as the COVID-19 outbreak that started in Sahtu continues in Yellowknife and several other communities.

The Canadian North Flight 244 that went from Edmonton, to Yellowknife, to Norman Wells, to Inuvik on September 10 has been listed as a potential exposure location for COVID-19.

Anyone who was sitting between rows 17 and 23 should self-monitor — if they are fully vaccinated. If they are partially vaccinated, people sitting between rows 17 and 23 should self-isolate for ten days and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The same rule applies to two WestJet flights on September 9.

The WestJet Flight 3394 that went from Edmonton to Calgary to Yellowknife on September 9 has been listed as a potential exposure location for COVID-19, as has WestJet Flight 3359 that went from Calgary to Yellowknife.

Anyone who was sitting between rows 7 and 14 on flight 3394 or rows 14 to 20 on flight 3359 should self-monitor — if they are fully vaccinated. If they are partially vaccinated, people in the affected rows should self-isolate for ten days and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Air Tindi’s Yellowknife to Łutselk’e on September 8 has been listed as an exposure notification, with the same isolating rules applying as the other locations.

The Canadian North Flight 244 from Edmonton to Inuvik is also a COVID-19 exposure location for people sitting between rows 1 and 7.

There’s also an exposure notice for the Sobering Centre in Yellowknife, run by the NWT Disabilities Council, which had to shut its doors over the weekend due to a lack of staff because of COVID-19 exposures.

Anyone who was at the Sobering Centre on September 9, 10 or 11 should self-isolate and arrange for testing.

Yellowknife is currently in the midst of an outbreak affecting underhoused and vulnerable community members.

More than two-thirds of the current total of 121 active cases among residents in the territory are in Yellowknife, as the Sahtu region has largely recovered from the outbreak they experienced.

There are also two other exposure notices in Fort Simpson and Whati. A funeral held in Fort Simpson on September 7 has been listed as an exposure notice event.

Anyone who was there should self-monitor — if they are fully vaccinated. If an individual is partially vaccinated, they should self-isolate for ten days and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The same rules apply to a community BBQ held in Whatı̀ on September 6.

A containment order has been issued in the community, with a number of cases potentially stemming from the BBQ. On September 11, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said there were 10 people with probable or confirmed COVID-19 in the community of Whatı̀, with more than 40 known contacts.