Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Sammy!

Sammy has recovered from extensive bite wounds. He has come a long way. This handsome dog loves people and is a big cuddle bug. He likes long walk but is also happy to stay and rest at your feet.

If you or someone you know would love to bring Sammy home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email [email protected] or [email protected]