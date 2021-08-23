Armed forces being sent to NWT to deal with Sahtu outbreak

- Advertisement -

The Canadian Armed Forces are coming to the NWT to help with the Sahtu outbreak.

NWT MP Michael McLeod Tweeted the news saying he had spoken with Fort Good Hope Chief Tommy Kakfwi and federal minister Bill Blair.

McLeod added he would be pausing campaigning for the upcoming federal election while the outbreak was ongoing.

“In the interest of keeping constituents safe, we will be holding off on any in-person events or door-knocking until the situation improves,” he wrote. “We will still be engaging with NWTers by phone & social media, and look forward to resuming full campaign activity when it is safe to do so.”

Rangers officers and staff from the Canadian Red Cross will be travelling to the NWT.

Healthcare resources from Yellowknife had been sent to the region to help with the outbreak.

The Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic and Frame Lake Community Health Centre will be moving to virtual appointments until Aug. 30.

Healthcare services in the Dehcho and Sahtu region were also cut back to emergency services only.

There are now 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory.