29 new COVID-19 cases, exposure notice at Salvation Army

There are now 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory, connected to the Sahtu outbreak.

86 of those are in Fort Good Hope while Colville Lake, which only has a population of 149 people, saw its total spike to 73.

There are also eight cases in Délı̨nę, 10 in Norman Wells, one in Inuvik and 20 in Yellowknife.

There is one new exposure notice in Yellowknife.

Anyone who slept overnight at the Salvation Army between August 15th – 19th needs to isolate for ten days and arrange for testing.

Isolation centre spaces are available for individuals that have come forward as affected by this exposure notification.

Salvation Army men’s shelter staff have reached out to individuals to inform them to isolate.