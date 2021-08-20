Registration opening soon in YK for fall recreation programming

- Advertisement -

Registration for a variety of fall recreation programs in Yellowknife will open to the public on Tuesday, August 31st, at 9 a.m.

The full list of available fall recreational programming can be found on the City of Yellowknife’s website.

The City notes that some programming information may not be available until registration date.

Everyone participating in city programming is asked to continue following the guidelines set out by the Chief Public Health Officer.

Before every class, everyone participating must complete the COVID-19 screening form.

Residents who wish to participate can register online or call the City at 920-5683.