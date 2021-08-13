NWT long-term care receiving $3.1 million in funding

- Advertisement -

$3.1 million is being provided by the federal government to improve access to safe care in the NWT through increased infection prevention and control in long-term care settings.

The funding will support the procurement of additional equipment, resident transfer and handling devices to reduce the risk of transmission when equipment is moved from room to room.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says the pandemic has highlighted long-standing challenges in Canada’s long-term care facilities.

“Gaps have been exposed in infection prevention and control, staffing and infrastructure, with tragic effects on residents, their families and those working in these settings,” he adds.

The funding will also be used to hire a coordinator to develop and standardize infection prevention and control policies and procedures across all NWT long-term care facilities.

Health Minister Julie Green says with the funding received and the additional precautions that have been implemented, long term care facilities are one of the safest places to live in the NWT.

“When the pandemic began, those living in long term care facilities were among those at highest risk of getting COVID-19. This funding ensures that we are meeting our commitment to protect residents,” she adds.

Additional practical nurses and residential care aides have also been hired to meet increased needs.