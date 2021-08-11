UPDATE: Missing 13 year old located safe and sound

- Advertisement -
Yellowknife RCMP advise that the 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Yellowknife has been located and is safe.
Yellowknife RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.
