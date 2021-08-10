Fort Simpson RCMP looking to identify suspects in break and enter

- Advertisement -

Fort Simpson RCMP are requesting public assistance to identify three suspects involved in an alleged break and enter.

On the morning of August 3rd between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., three young men appeared to break through the front glass door of the Northern Store Gas Station using a tire iron.

They proceeded to take merchandise including chips, drinks and flavoured rolling papers.

RCMP attended the scene and were able to obtain several still photos from the store’s security footage.

- Advertisement -

The suspects wore face masks or covers and all three wore dark grey and black clothing.

One suspect had a blue backpack with a white logo on the back, and a grey hoodie with a white logo on the front center chest and at the neck line.

“Property crime is concerning and we would like to identify these suspects so that they can be held accountable for their alleged actions in the store” states Constable Brent Young.

Fort Simpson RCMP are asking anyone with information on this alleged break and enter, or who saw suspicious activity the morning of August 3rd, to call the RCMP at 695-1111.