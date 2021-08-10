New Covid case in YK, no risk to public

- Advertisement -

A Yellowknife resident who returned from travel outside the territory has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The person is isolating and doing well.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has not identified any risk to the public at this time.

Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola says this incident demonstrates that the current public health measures are working to identify cases early and minimize the risk of further spread.

Kandola is reminding the public to expect an increase in COVID-19 introductions into the NWT as case numbers increase in the rest of Canada, public health measures are relaxed in many places, and travel volume into NWT continues to increase.

- Advertisement -

She says evidence is showing that the Delta variant is becoming more common in Canada and that COVID-19 is shifting to a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

“Those who are not protected are at higher risk. Getting vaccinated is the best protection for yourself and your community,” she adds.

Residents looking for more information on the Delta variant can head over to the Frequently Asked Questions section of the GNWT’s website.