Territory getting closer to 75 per cent vaccination mark

The NWT is on it’s way to being 75 per cent vaccinated as another 500 NWT residents were fully vaccinated this past week.

The GNWT says that as of August 4th, 72 per cent of the NWT is now fully vaccinated while the number of people partially vaccinated is now at 77 per cent.

30,999 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 33,297 first doses have also been delivered to residents.

Once the territory reaches the 75 per cent mark, they will move ahead to step four of the Emerging Wisely plan, which will allow leisure travel into the NWT.

To get there faster, the GNWT has created a new campaign called “Drive to 75”, encouraging residents to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and all NWT residents as the fall respiratory illness season approaches.

Health Minister Julie Green says pushing to improve overall community protection against COVID-19 is one of the most important steps people can take together to keep residents safe.

“Higher vaccine uptake will help better protect everyone in the community including children under 12 years of age and those who are unable to be vaccinated against the virus,” she adds.

Green says the easing of restrictions means that there is more chance COVID-19 will come into the NWT.

“A simple shot can help you protect yourself, your loved ones and your community,” she adds.

The “Drive to 75” will include additional vaccine clinic opportunities, and ongoing promotions through the month of August.

Vaccine supplies have been mobilized in every NWT community and access to the vaccine is now as simple as calling local health centres, or using the Vaccine Request form to get a vaccination.

For communities that have a rotational healthcare provider, residents who call requesting a vaccine will be put on a list for the next visit of a provider.

This week, Ulukhaktok, Kakisa and Jean Marie River joined Sachs Harbour, Fort McPherson and Yellowknife as being the only NWT communities to reach the 75 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

Seven other communities, Fort Liard, Fort Simpson, Hay River, Paulatuk, Sambaa K’e, Fort Smith and Tulita are at or above the 70 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

There are still four communities that remain under the 60 per cent mark. They are Łutselk’e, Wrigley and Behchokǫ̀ who are above 50 per cent and Colville Lake who is at 20.