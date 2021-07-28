GNWT and feds announce $19.2 million housing benefit

- Advertisement -

The Government of Canada and the GNWT will be providing $19.2 million in rent support to low-income families between 2021–22 and 2028–29.

Details were revealed today of a joint investment to support over 500 low-income households in need through the new Canada – NWT Housing Benefit.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says the funding will have a huge impact on the NWT’s most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless.

The availability of affordable housing is scarce in our region. These new homes will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness and help improve the lives of the most vulnerable individuals and families in the NWT,” he adds.

The benefit will also address rental instability among public housing program participants; persons experiencing homelessness; seniors; persons with disabilities; youth; victims of family violence; low-to-moderate income working families; and Indigenous persons.

Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation Paulie Chinna says the benefit is a direct to household benefit, providing a resource for low-to moderate income families and those residents who need rent stability.

“Reducing the core housing need is a commitment of this government. It is critical that we continue to look for ways to support our residents,” she adds.

Through the benefit, qualifying households can receive monthly benefits between $200 and $800 to support their housing costs.