YKCF appoints new Executive Director

Sophie Kirby has been announced as the new Executive Director for the Yellowknife Community Foundation, effective August 3rd.

YKCF Chair Robin Greig says Kirby comes with great background experience in community development, youth resiliency, and leadership promotion through her professional and other experiences.

Kirby’s professional experience includes roles with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the Hamlet of Fort Liard.

She is currently working on a Master’s Program on Governance and Entrepreneurship in Northern and Indigenous Areas at the University of Saskatchewan and the Arctic University of Norway.

Chair of the ED Recruitment Committee Laurie Gault says Kirby’s academic achievements, experience as a board member of YKCF, and her roles with other community-minded organizations are outstanding.

“The more we discussed the goals of YKCF with Sophie, the more we were convinced that we had found a great fit to support our charitable goals in Yellowknife and across the NWT,” she adds.

Kirby will be replacing current Executive Director Rosella Stoesz who will continue in a supportive role with the Foundation.

Greig says Stoesz’s commitment and dedication to building and supporting YKCF’s charitable programs have made a significant difference.

“The Board is pleased that Rosella is staying on with us to support the knowledge transfer process and to help Sophie transition in the Executive Director’s role,” she adds.