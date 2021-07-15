Man stabbed last night outside of Mildred Hall School

- Advertisement -

A man was reportedly stabbed last night at Mildred Hall School on Franklin Avenue.

Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call for service at approximately 10:50 pm, regarding the alleged assault.

The man was transported by City of Yellowknife Fire Division EMS to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

RCMP say a group of teenagers were involved in an altercation and that one of them has been arrested for aggravated assault.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teenager cannot be named.