Two cabins lost due to wildfire near Fort Simpson

Two cabins on Little Doctor Lake outside of Fort Simpson were burned in a lightning-caused wildfire over the weekend.

Wildfire FS-019 was detected at Little Doctor Lake on July 10th.

Due to extreme fire behaviour and heavy smoke, crews were unable to access the fire until Sunday, when crews discovered the two burned cabins.

The fire is currently 6500 hectares in size and is classified as out-of-control. It is currently the biggest active wildfire in the territoires.

Crews are assessing the risk to other cabins in the area and undertaking value protection efforts where required.

ENR is warning those with cabins that wildfires can get out of control quickly and that taking simple steps to remove fuel sources around the home can help control risk.

“Focus on 10 metres around your home. Cut your grass, clean up vegetation, dry sticks, and anything else that can burn. Consider a sprinkler system to keep the ground damp,” they add.

FS-019 is one of 12 total active fires burning in the Dehcho region.